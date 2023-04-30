FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Raised by Analyst

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on CADE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of CADE opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 70,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth $132,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

