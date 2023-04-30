Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mattel, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mattel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mattel Stock Performance

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAT. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mattel has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 619.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,200 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2,303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,201,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,556,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,428,000 after purchasing an additional 913,088 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Featured Stories

