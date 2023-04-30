Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.04 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

GNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. Gentex has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Gentex by 97.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Gentex by 20.0% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 26.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 1,365.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 335,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 312,910 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

