Guggenheim Cuts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $120.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $11,823,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 472.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

