Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.55-$2.45 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $670.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.84%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,430.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,731.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,416 shares of company stock worth $528,098 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,822,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1,056.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 68,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 43,928 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,234,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

