Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.77 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

CME has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

CME opened at $185.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.94 and its 200 day moving average is $179.21. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $225.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,431,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

