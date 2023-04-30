OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. OrthoPediatrics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.01 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. On average, analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $50.44 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,681.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $147,915.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,214.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $147,915.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,214.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $166,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,374.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,831. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 120.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

Featured Articles

