Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $97,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing targeted therapies to redefine treatment for biomarker-specific patient populations. It also focuses on researching small molecule oncology compounds with a biomarker-driven approach that targets genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells to deliver new therapies for patients suffering from aggressive hematologic.

Featured Stories

