StockNews.com Lowers C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $184.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. C&F Financial has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $63.76.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at C&F Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

In other news, Director Audrey Dale Holmes sold 583 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $34,752.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other C&F Financial news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Audrey Dale Holmes sold 583 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $34,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the third quarter valued at about $886,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 102.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.