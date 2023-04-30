StockNews.com Lowers C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
C&F Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CFFI opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $184.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. C&F Financial has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $63.76.
C&F Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.
Insider Transactions at C&F Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the third quarter valued at about $886,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 102.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.