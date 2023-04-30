StockNews.com Upgrades BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.83. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $26.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $226,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,137 shares of company stock worth $1,630,427. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 365,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 80,226 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.