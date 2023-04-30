Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.49 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.47. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $18.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.77 EPS.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $275.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $323.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 48.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

