Short Interest in Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Rises By 14.8%

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Veolia Environnement Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Veolia Environnement Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4677 per share. This is an increase from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEOEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

