Short Interest in Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Increases By 25.7%

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 278,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Workspace Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WKPPF opened at $5.89 on Friday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38.
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.
