Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in April

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,300 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 446,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,941.5 days.
Woolworths Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $26.00 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
