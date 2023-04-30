Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in April

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,300 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 446,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,941.5 days.

Woolworths Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $26.00 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

