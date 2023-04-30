Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,099,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 2,537,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 699.9 days.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS:XJNGF opened at $0.82 on Friday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

Get Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, construction, and operation of water treatment plants mad wind turbines. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.