Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Down 22.0% in April

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 142.00 to 151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

VWDRY opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Stories

