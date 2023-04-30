Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wealth Minerals Stock Performance
WMLLF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Wealth Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.91.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wealth Minerals (WMLLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.