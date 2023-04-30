Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WMLLF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Wealth Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

