Ecolab (ECL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Ecolab to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Ecolab has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.82-$0.90 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.82-0.90 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ecolab to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $167.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $178.06.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.