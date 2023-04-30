Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $35.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 370,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

