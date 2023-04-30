M.D.C. (MDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect M.D.C. to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M.D.C. Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE MDC opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $41.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,371,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after buying an additional 428,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 303,943 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 671.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 239,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

See Also

