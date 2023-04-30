Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $5.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MPC opened at $122.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

