Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of BHR stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1,348.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 22,716 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $120,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

