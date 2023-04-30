Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNOM. StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

