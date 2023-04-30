Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $131.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $133.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.09.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

