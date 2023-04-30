Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.95-$2.03 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE BRX opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.
Brixmor Property Group Company Profile
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.