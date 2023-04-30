Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.95-$2.03 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE BRX opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 89.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

