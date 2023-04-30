The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $115.55 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.59.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,506,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,648,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,985,000 after buying an additional 51,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.