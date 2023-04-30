Stryker (SYK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Stryker to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Stryker has set its FY23 guidance at $9.85-10.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $9.85-$10.15 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $299.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.65 and its 200-day moving average is $254.42.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 79.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

