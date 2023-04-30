E2open Parent (ETWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect E2open Parent to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

E2open Parent Price Performance

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at E2open Parent

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $424,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $424,707.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,026.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,606. Company insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 170.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading

