Mplx (MPLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Mplx to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $34.99 on Friday. Mplx has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after acquiring an additional 319,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,804,000 after acquiring an additional 744,323 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 34.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after acquiring an additional 929,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 610.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 832,907 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MPLX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

