Ameresco (AMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Ameresco has set its FY23 guidance at $1.80-$1.90 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameresco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMRC stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ameresco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

