29,022 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

