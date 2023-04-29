Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,231 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,459 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,499 shares of company stock worth $22,655,173. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $126.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

