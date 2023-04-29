PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Reduced by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

