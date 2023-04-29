Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,702 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $157.75 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

