Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $108.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

