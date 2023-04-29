Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after buying an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after buying an additional 767,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,751,000 after buying an additional 703,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

