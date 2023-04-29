Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Up 5.4% After Strong Earnings

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $38.57 and last traded at $38.51. 4,040,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 18,735,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $174.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.