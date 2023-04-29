Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $108.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.