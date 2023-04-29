Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 765 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 28,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $195.70 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

