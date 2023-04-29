Burney Co. Has $2.09 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after purchasing an additional 574,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,500,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $99.00 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

