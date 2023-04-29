Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $168.58 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.76 and a 200-day moving average of $171.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

