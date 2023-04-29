Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 818 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.58 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

