Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $628,651,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.
Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.88 and a 200 day moving average of $130.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
