Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on June 15th

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NYSE:CFR opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.08 per share, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

