Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.33.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $299.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

