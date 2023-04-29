Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 6,188 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,546 shares of company stock worth $29,474,729 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $459.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.75. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58. The company has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

