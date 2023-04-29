Park National Corp OH Sells 1,800 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 662,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $96.17 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

