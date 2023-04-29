Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.32.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

