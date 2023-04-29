Barclays Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $551.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $535.00 to $551.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.33.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $459.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.75. The company has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04.
Insider Activity
In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,546 shares of company stock worth $29,474,729. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ServiceNow
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
