Barclays Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $551.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $535.00 to $551.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.33.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $459.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.75. The company has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,546 shares of company stock worth $29,474,729. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

