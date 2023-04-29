Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Trading Down 5.4%

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $222.17 and last traded at $224.95. 146,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 524,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

